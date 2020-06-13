Students to return to Neale Wade and Cromwell College - some of them at least, for some of the time with teaching ‘bubbles’ part of the Covid routine

CEO Stephen Chamberlain of Active Learning Trust explains schools re-opening at Neale Wade (left) and Cromwell College. Picture; ARCHANT Archant

Two of three secondary schools run by The Active Learning Trust – Neale Wade in March and Cromwell in Chatteris – offer a partial welcome return for students from Monday.

The trust says they are following guidance from the Department for Education which says schools should only have a quarter of year 10 and year 12 pupils in at any one time to reduce coronavirus transmission risks.

Neale-Wade Academy, in March, will welcome back students in Year 10 and Year 12 from Monday June 15. All Year 10 students should expect at least a one-hour session a week in a core subject. Year 12 students will be placed in to small ‘bubble’ groups for tutor sessions on topics including career choices.

Cromwell Community College in Chatteris is also allowing students in Year 10 and Year 12 to return from June 15.

Year 10 students will be allocated into groups with each group receiving two hours teaching once a week in core subjects. Year 12 students will be split into groups and will receive tutor support.

Littleport and East Cambs Academy does not currently have a Year 10 or Year 12 group.

“Online learning continues for all year groups and the school, as with all other secondary and primary schools across the trust, remain open to children of key workers and vulnerable students,” said Active Learning chief executive officer Stephen Chamberlain.

“Whilst the emphasis for reopening is on Year 10 and 12, schools continue with online learning for all other students in other year groups.”

He said: “The health and safety of the school community is the most important aspect and social distancing will be in place with all staff trained to ensure measures are adhered to.”

These measures include no break during a teaching session, staggered class times with breaks between session to avoid any cross over of students, no sharing of desks between students, and regular cleaning routines.

Mr Chamberlain said: “By allowing more students back it will allow them to get face-to-face guidance from teachers and to see their friends within a safe, school environment.

He said the change to home learning has worked well and it “evident that online learning will continue as schools gradually make the step to fully reopening.”