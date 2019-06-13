'Bad road traffic accident' shuts Norwood Road in March as police arrive on scene
13 June, 2019 - 11:22
A road has been forced to close in March following a "bad road traffic accident".
The crash was reported on social media at around 10.50am this morning (June 13).
Norwood Road has been closed as a result of the smash which took place on the junction to Robingoodfellow's Lane.
One eye-witness said: "Avoid Norwood Road at the top of Robingoodfellow's junction as [there has] been a bad road traffic accident and road is closed."
Another said: "Accident at the top of Robingoodfellow's Lane, Norwood Road end. Road closed."
