'Bad road traffic accident' shuts Norwood Road in March as police arrive on scene

13 June, 2019 - 11:22
The scene where a “bad road traffic accident” has taken place in March this morning – Norwood Road is reportedly closed. Picture: GOOGLE

A road has been forced to close in March following a "bad road traffic accident".

The crash was reported on social media at around 10.50am this morning (June 13).

Norwood Road has been closed as a result of the smash which took place on the junction to Robingoodfellow's Lane.

One eye-witness said: "Avoid Norwood Road at the top of Robingoodfellow's junction as [there has] been a bad road traffic accident and road is closed."

Another said: "Accident at the top of Robingoodfellow's Lane, Norwood Road end. Road closed."

More as we get it

Man convicted of attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH could be on the run in March after escaping HMP Springhill prison

Anthony Bolden (pictured) could be on the run in March after escaping prison serving a sentence for attempted murder, robbery and attempted GBH. Picture: THAMES VALLEY POLICE / WIKI FILE

'Life can be taken away so quickly': March teen speaks out after losing control of his car and flipping off the road in wet weather

The scene on Elm Road on Tuesday (June 11) after Shae Pooley (inset) was involved in a crash which saw his Seat Ibiza flip into the March Rugby Club playing field. Picture: FACEBOOK / SHAE POOLEY

Motor cyclist at Elm seriously injured - with multiple broken bones - after collision involving 4x4 that failed to stop

Police are investigating a suspected hit and run at Elm in which a cyclist received serious injuries. His daughter has appealed for witnesses to come forward. Picture; STOCK

Jobs up for grabs in Chatteris as people in work hits record high

More than 30 jobs are up for grabs in Chatteris - including positions at a new B&M store. Picture: ARCHANT.

Government Planning Inspector rejects bid by St John's College, Cambridge to build 95 homes at Estover, March

95 homes planned for this site in March have been refused on appeal. The application was refused by Fenland Council, a decision now confirmed on appeal. Picture; ARCHANT

