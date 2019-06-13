'Bad road traffic accident' shuts Norwood Road in March as police arrive on scene

The scene where a "bad road traffic accident" has taken place in March this morning - Norwood Road is reportedly closed. Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

A road has been forced to close in March following a "bad road traffic accident".

The crash was reported on social media at around 10.50am this morning (June 13).

Norwood Road has been closed as a result of the smash which took place on the junction to Robingoodfellow's Lane.

One eye-witness said: "Avoid Norwood Road at the top of Robingoodfellow's junction as [there has] been a bad road traffic accident and road is closed."

Another said: "Accident at the top of Robingoodfellow's Lane, Norwood Road end. Road closed."

