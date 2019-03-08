Arsonists set car on fire in March

This burned out vehicle was found at Badgeny End in March this morning. Picture: SUZANNE COOKE. Archant

Arsonists set fire to a car which was found well alight next to standing crops in March last night.

Two crews from March were called to a fire on Badgeney End on Tuesday (August 20) at 10.04pm.

Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish the fire before returning to their station by 11.20pm.

A police spokesman said: "Fire crews attended the scene and put out the blaze. Investigations into how it started are ongoing at this time."

"The cause of the fire was deliberate," said a Cambs Fire spokesman.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.