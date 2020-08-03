Video

Man caught on camera punching and kicking car for more than a minute

Man caught on camera repeatedly hitting a car for more than a minute in Badgeney Road, March. Picture: SUPPLIED. Archant

Watch the moment a man is caught on camera repeatedly punching a car for more than a minute because it was blocking his vehicle in.

Video footage captured on a neighbour’s CCTV camera shows the man repeatedly hitting the car windscreen, punching the passenger’s side window and kicking at the front wheel.

A resident said: “The man punched and hit my mum’s car as it was blocking his car in so we then moved the car.”

The incident happened in Badgeney Road at around 6.33pm on July 25.

The man has since been charged with other driving offences not in connection with this incident.

He was later charged with being more than two-and-a-half times the drink drive limit, driving without a licence and assaulting an emergency worker, namely kicking a police officer in the groin.

The man was bailed to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on September 10.