‘I’m very proud of them all’ - ballet school holds first show in two years

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM July 21, 2022
The Gail Burgess school of ballet welcomed over 200 guests to their first show since 2019 on July 2.

A local ballet school held its first show after two years this month (July) after not being able to perform due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The Gail Burgess school of ballet welcomed over 200 guests, families and friends, to Neale-Wade Academy in March on Saturday July 2 for what has been described as a “spectacular” event. 

Just over 100 students across a range of ages took part in the performance which included many different dances including some from Cinderella. 

Ballet teacher Gail Burgess said: “All the students were very excited to finally be able to put on a show after the pandemic put the shows on hold since 2019. 

“I am very proud of them all.” 

The Gail Burgess school of ballet classes are held at the Braza Club in March and the Victory Hall in Somersham. 

For more information, visit www.gailburgessballet.co.uk.

