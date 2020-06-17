Bank rewards key workers during coronavirus lockdown with generous gifts

Staff at Barclays Bank plc in March have donated gift boxes to primary schools in the town for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUPPLIED Archant

Sometimes, it’s the little things that count the most in life, and for one Fenland bank, they wanted to play their part.

Staff at Barclays Bank plc in March wanted to thank staff members at some of the town’s primary schools for staying open for children of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

So, they decided to make and donate four gift boxes to Burrowmoor Primary School, All Saints Inter-Church Academy, Westwood Primary School and Cavalry Primary School as a token of gratitude.

A spokesperson for Barclays Bank said: “The schools have stayed open throughout the pandemic and without this, many of our staff would not have been able to keep coming to work to provide vital financial support to our local community.

“The teachers have put themselves at risk and worked through what would have normally been their holidays and we wanted to show them how much we appreciate this.”