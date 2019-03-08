Advanced search

Long-serving March dentist Barbara Taylor to retire after 27 years of service

PUBLISHED: 16:13 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 11 October 2019

Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A long-serving dentist from March who has been caring for patients over the last 27 years is retiring today.

Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTBarbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Staff at the Upwell Road Dental Centre bid farewell to Dr Barbara Taylor, who has been in the chair since 1989 after coming to Fenland with her husband Martin.

Since then, Dr Taylor has provided home-based care to patients as well as returning to the surgery, making many friends along the way.

"I thought it looked like a great career opportunity, and so it's proved to be," she said.

"I knew I didn't want to be a doctor, so I looked at other careers in the medical field.

Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANTBarbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"Dentistry is a good combination of practical and social skills.

"When I came into March, we didn't have children, but with our first child, I was able to come to Upwell Road part-time, so it's a good career in that respect.

"To be part of the community as well, for me, living and working in the same place has been great."

Dr Taylor trained in Sheffield alongside Martin, a GP at the town's Cornerstone Practice, before spending six months in hospital dentistry and going into general practice.

Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Google Maps/GOOGLEBarbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Google Maps/GOOGLE

But having found employment at the former practices in High Street and Regent Avenue, she has never looked back.

"Part of the stress of the job is keeping people comfortable, looking after them if they fall ill perhaps when they're at the dentist," Dr Taylor said.

"I think that's something we need to look at as a profession; how to care for people who aren't very mobile or can't get to the surgery and how we can reach out to them in the community.

"To be part of the community as well, living and working in the same place has been great."

Dr Taylor, who has two children and is also a lay minister at St Wendreda's Church and a co-ordinator at March Food Bank, will be replaced by Gabriela Florica.

However, there is one other thing she wants to add to her retirement list.

"If our health is good enough, we hope to see a bit more of the world in future," she added.

Most Read

Town gridlocked as main shopping street springs a suspected gas leak

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks � causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Strange ‘REWZ’ graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre – including businesses and residents’ property overnight

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Town gridlocked as main shopping street springs a suspected gas leak

The scene on Broad Street in March where there has reportedly been seven gas leaks � causing chaos for commuters. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Strange ‘REWZ’ graffiti tag sprayed all over March town centre – including businesses and residents’ property overnight

The strange �REMZ� graffiti tag which has appeared all over March overnight. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Out of hours GP service slammed for ‘unsafe care and untrained staff’

Huntingdon office of West Cambridgeshire Federation Community Interest Company. It has been told to take action to put matters right by the health watchdog.It runs the out of hours GP service that covers Cornerstone Surgery in March and has been slammed for 'unsafe care and untrained staff'. Picture; Submitted

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire

Equine crisis sees RSPCA rescue horses ‘dumped like rubbish’ in Cambridgeshire. Picture: RSPCA

Night of violence as man injures his wife and daughter, smashes up the family home and takes a shovel to the living room window

Liam George has been jailed for 19 months following an attack on his wife and daughter at their Wisbech home. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Cambs Times

‘You never know when your last day can be’ - Inspirational 20-year-old from March to run half marathon in memory of 20Twenty’s Geri Crooke

Twenty-year-old Kobe from March to run half marathon in memory of 20Twenty’s Geri Crooke, pictured here in happier times with the 20Twenty crew. Picture: KOBE NIGHTINGALE

Long-serving March dentist Barbara Taylor to retire after 27 years of service

Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Enforcement will be last resort as Fenland Council tries to bring back up to 1,400 private sector homes into use

Fenland Council is recruiting a new officer to help get 1,400 empty private sector homes in the district back into use. Picture; FENLAND COUNCIL

Model railway enthusiasts learn about March club at open day

Revellers joined members of the March & District Model Railway Club at The Scout Hall on Saturday (October 5). Pictured is Glyn Bennett and Ryan Horn. Picture: IAN CARTER

Whittlesey Athletic unveil new floodlights with thrilling county cup tie

Whittlesey Athletic FC switched on their new floodlights for the first time on Wednesday night after securing a grant from the Premier League’s Football Stadia Improvement Fund in July. They marked the occasion with a penalty shootout win over Cherry Hinton in the Cambs Invitation Cup. Picture: RWT PHOTOGRAPHY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists