Long-serving March dentist Barbara Taylor to retire after 27 years of service

Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A long-serving dentist from March who has been caring for patients over the last 27 years is retiring today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Staff at the Upwell Road Dental Centre bid farewell to Dr Barbara Taylor, who has been in the chair since 1989 after coming to Fenland with her husband Martin.

Since then, Dr Taylor has provided home-based care to patients as well as returning to the surgery, making many friends along the way.

"I thought it looked like a great career opportunity, and so it's proved to be," she said.

"I knew I didn't want to be a doctor, so I looked at other careers in the medical field.

Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

"Dentistry is a good combination of practical and social skills.

"When I came into March, we didn't have children, but with our first child, I was able to come to Upwell Road part-time, so it's a good career in that respect.

"To be part of the community as well, for me, living and working in the same place has been great."

Dr Taylor trained in Sheffield alongside Martin, a GP at the town's Cornerstone Practice, before spending six months in hospital dentistry and going into general practice.

Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Google Maps/GOOGLE Barbara Taylor of Upwell Road Dental Centre (pictured) is retiring after 27 years at the March surgery. Picture: Google Maps/GOOGLE

But having found employment at the former practices in High Street and Regent Avenue, she has never looked back.

"Part of the stress of the job is keeping people comfortable, looking after them if they fall ill perhaps when they're at the dentist," Dr Taylor said.

"I think that's something we need to look at as a profession; how to care for people who aren't very mobile or can't get to the surgery and how we can reach out to them in the community.

"To be part of the community as well, living and working in the same place has been great."

Dr Taylor, who has two children and is also a lay minister at St Wendreda's Church and a co-ordinator at March Food Bank, will be replaced by Gabriela Florica.

However, there is one other thing she wants to add to her retirement list.

"If our health is good enough, we hope to see a bit more of the world in future," she added.