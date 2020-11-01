Advanced search

Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

PUBLISHED: 12:33 01 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 01 November 2020

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Sarah Sellers (pictured), owner of Sarah at Brian�s, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through. Picture: IAN CARTER

Archant

At one of Chatteris’ longest-serving barbers, it is a determination to reassure customers that is driving them through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Business is okay and we’re building up slowly. Home haircuts don’t help and people doing it themselves keeps the cost down, but we are holding our own,” Sarah Sellers, owner of Sarah at Brians, said.

Sarah will have been running the barbers on Park Street for 20 years next February, with much success coming through word of mouth and social media.

They have also helped out other community organisations, such as sponsoring Chatteris Town Football Club’s training jumpers.

But although Sarah admitted business is operating much slower than before lockdown, there is no sign of giving in.

“I put everything that we’re doing on Facebook, but people know about us through word of mouth, too,” she said.

“I offer appointment services and a walk-in service in the evenings, and I used to go to the vulnerable, but I cannot do that anymore.

“I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough. I think Covid has been the biggest hit we have taken and I think everyone has taken it too, but we can’t just leave.”

To book an appointment, visit Sarah at Brian’s on 27 Park Street, or call 07939 162281.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Kings of the high street - and they hope a cut above the rest

Salih Solak (left), manager of Kings Barbers and Ugur Bozkurt are bidding for success since opening the business in July. Picture: Ian Carter

Shop Local: Supporting one another helps bakery grow a fine reputation

Tina Prior (pictured), owner of The Old Bakery on Market Hill, Chatteris, has reached out to other local businesses and the wider community in a bid to support one another. Picture: IAN CARTER

Shop Local: ‘I’m lucky I have a job I really love’ - Family persuasion does the trick for florist

Andrea Moat (pictured), owner of Elizabeth�s Florist in Chatteris, said she was unsure on whether to take over the business 15 years ago, which has started to show off seasonal decorations. Picture: IAN CARTER

Fish and reptile shop busier than ever despite Covid-19 pandemic

For Amwell Aquatics in Soham, the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in the fish and reptile shop?s busiest months to date - so much so that none of their six full-time members of staff were furloughed. Reporter Ben Jolley is pictured with one of the tortoises at Amwell Aquatics. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Shop Local: Family tea rooms ‘blown away’ by their impact

Nana�s Tea Rooms, run by Abby Harvey (left), Lisa Fell (right) and Jenny Izzard, have already been inundated with customers since opening in October. Picture: IAN CARTER