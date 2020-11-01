Shop Local: ‘I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough’

Sarah Sellers, owner of Sarah at Brian's, admitted that business has been slow since lockdown, but is determined to pull through.

At one of Chatteris’ longest-serving barbers, it is a determination to reassure customers that is driving them through the coronavirus pandemic.

“Business is okay and we’re building up slowly. Home haircuts don’t help and people doing it themselves keeps the cost down, but we are holding our own,” Sarah Sellers, owner of Sarah at Brians, said.

Sarah will have been running the barbers on Park Street for 20 years next February, with much success coming through word of mouth and social media.

They have also helped out other community organisations, such as sponsoring Chatteris Town Football Club’s training jumpers.

But although Sarah admitted business is operating much slower than before lockdown, there is no sign of giving in.

“I put everything that we’re doing on Facebook, but people know about us through word of mouth, too,” she said.

“I offer appointment services and a walk-in service in the evenings, and I used to go to the vulnerable, but I cannot do that anymore.

“I’m mainly a one-man band, and it’s tough. I think Covid has been the biggest hit we have taken and I think everyone has taken it too, but we can’t just leave.”

To book an appointment, visit Sarah at Brian’s on 27 Park Street, or call 07939 162281.

