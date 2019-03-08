Advanced search

Barriers to prevent 'racing quad bikes and scramblers' labelled 'crap' – forcing the county council to remove and re-design

PUBLISHED: 12:51 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 26 April 2019

The barriers at Suffolk Way in March which need to be re-designed after being labelled ‘crap’ and ‘not fit for purpose’ by local residents. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

HARRY RUTTER

A resident labelled a new set of barriers ‘crap’ after the county council decided that they were ‘unfit for purpose’ and should be re-designed.

The silver barriers at Suffolk Way in March were put in place to prevent quad and scrambler bikes racing down the narrow lane following noise complaints by residents.

Being so close to a primary school, a resident of 44 years was concerned at the speed the motorbikes were going through the alley, posing a risk to the children.

Des Prichard of Suffolk Way, who first raised the issue five years ago, said: “The barriers are crap. Bikers come down here at such a speed and they don't look to see where the children are.”

Since the barriers were erected, residents took to social media to see what the rest of the town thought – most people claim they are simply not fit for purpose.

Councillor Jan French, who helped Des with his campaign, said: “The way these barriers have been designed is wrong; you can certainly still get a motorbike through the gap.

“They are not fit for purpose and they are not in the right place, they should have been put further up.”

Cllr French confirmed that Cambridgeshire County Council officers will be re-designing the barriers following the complaints that they had received.

After a new plan is made, it will be passed down to the March Town Council who will finally agree on a new design with help from residents who use the narrow footpath.

Cllr French added: “My understanding is the officer at the county council who designed the barriers is no longer at the county council.

“Before they were installed I just think they were not checked properly.”

It is not confirmed how much was spent on the silver fencing but the county council will now have to pay again for the job to be completed properly.

One person said on social media: “Who ever designed them at council needs to be told they are useless, that's the fence and council, just unbelievable.”

Another resident said: “We were told last summer by the council that gates would be put up here to prevent off-road bikes using this footpath as a shortcut.

“Two workmen turned up early and it took them a few hours to put them up. What exactly are they supposed to be stopping?

“The only thing that couldn't get through these gates is a car. If they weren't set so far apart a road bike would be able to go round them anyway.

“Absolutely pointless and a complete waste of time and money.”

