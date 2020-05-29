BBC examine claims that Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence breached lockdown guidelines

The BBC has issued a brief statement in response to allegations that one of its most highly paid local radio presenters may have breached coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence and co-presenter Dotty McCloud. Picture; BBC BBC Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show host Kev Lawrence and co-presenter Dotty McCloud. Picture; BBC

A BBC spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on individuals but take the safety of all our staff seriously and expect them to follow the latest guidelines.”

The statement followed a request to the BBC press office last night after the Cambs Times received a copy of an email of complaint sent earlier by a Radio Cambridgeshire listener.

The email claims that BBC Radio Cambridgeshire breakfast show presenter Kev Lawrence has failed to observe strict guidelines that cover individual movements during the coronavirus pandemic.

The author of the email provided the BBC with details of the allegations and said they had only provided the information to the Cabs Times after failing to get “a swift response”.

The email was sent to the BBC on May 23 – during the Bank Holiday weekend – and only looked at on Tuesday when main office staff returned.

Mr Lawrence was contacted earlier today (Friday) and invited to respond to the claims.

He took a phone call but failed to keep a promise to return the call when he was free. Details of the claims have been sent to him.

Mr Lawrence, celebrating his first anniversary with the BBC, is reported to be on a salary of around £55,000 a year.

He was formerly with Heart FM for many years.

The BBC spokesman was asked to confirm when Mr Lawrence is next due on air but has yet to confirm the date.