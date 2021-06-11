Gallery
BBC’s Johnny Dee all smiles at surprise market place birthday bash
- Credit: Dave Humphrey
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s popular ‘roving reporter’ Johnny Dee was all smiles after being surprised with a live on-air birthday bash.
Broadcast live from March market place on Thursday (June 10), listeners travelled from as far as Bluntisham and Peterborough for the celebration.
Passers-by were left confused as the party took over the market place, with live performances from the Fenland Music Association and the Riverside Singers Choir.
“I’ll never forget this birthday, the people of March are like one big family, they’re very special,” said Mr Devine who received ‘Broadcasting Legend’ balloons.
The large golden ‘60’ balloons, including a shiny black musical note, were supplied by March-based Greetings Card Shop for the big day.
March veteran and vintage cycle enthusiast Colin Bedford even joined the celebrating, showing off his new-to-him 1877 three-wheeled cycle.
The whole event aired as it happened on Jeremy Sallis’ mid-morning show, who surprised the Fenland presenter, between 10am and 2pm.
