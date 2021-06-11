Gallery

Published: 3:31 PM June 11, 2021

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire reporter Johnny Dee’s 60th birthday bash was broadcast live from March market place on Thursday (June 10). - Credit: Dave Humphrey

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire’s popular ‘roving reporter’ Johnny Dee was all smiles after being surprised with a live on-air birthday bash.

BBC Radio Cambs' Johnny Dee waves to cameras at his March birthday. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Broadcast live from March market place on Thursday (June 10), listeners travelled from as far as Bluntisham and Peterborough for the celebration.

Cllr Jan French was amongst the guests at Johnny Dee's birthday bash. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

Passers-by were left confused as the party took over the market place, with live performances from the Fenland Music Association and the Riverside Singers Choir.

Live bands performed at Johnny Dee's March birthday party. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

“I’ll never forget this birthday, the people of March are like one big family, they’re very special,” said Mr Devine who received ‘Broadcasting Legend’ balloons.

60th birthday balloons were provided by Greetings in March. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

The large golden ‘60’ balloons, including a shiny black musical note, were supplied by March-based Greetings Card Shop for the big day.

Lord of the mic! Johnny still found time to present on BBC Cambs. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

You may also want to watch:

March veteran and vintage cycle enthusiast Colin Bedford even joined the celebrating, showing off his new-to-him 1877 three-wheeled cycle.

Colin Bedford joined the celebration on his new-to-him 1877 bike. - Credit: Dave Humphrey

The whole event aired as it happened on Jeremy Sallis’ mid-morning show, who surprised the Fenland presenter, between 10am and 2pm.