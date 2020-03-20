BBC ‘jewel in the local radio crown’ Johnny Dee scores a massive hit with his self-isolation song

He’s the jewel in the local radio crown and with his latest musical effort going viral on social media we can expect much more from Fens entertainer Johnny Dee.

Switching between his alter egos (John Devine and Johnny Dee) he popped up on Facebook yesterday with a beautifully crafted ‘self-isolation song’.

Nearly 5,000 of his avid fans have already heard the song and that number could grow quickly as the tune is shared across social media.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire journalist Jess Foster said: “I got JD to write a song about self-isolation; he proper nailed it”.

We think you’ll agree with her assessment.