BBC ‘jewel in the local radio crown’ Johnny Dee scores a massive hit with his self-isolation song

PUBLISHED: 13:32 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 20 March 2020

Johnny Dee at one of his man Fenland appearances in recent years. Picture: ARCHANT

Johnny Dee at one of his man Fenland appearances in recent years. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

He’s the jewel in the local radio crown and with his latest musical effort going viral on social media we can expect much more from Fens entertainer Johnny Dee.

Switching between his alter egos (John Devine and Johnny Dee) he popped up on Facebook yesterday with a beautifully crafted ‘self-isolation song’.

Nearly 5,000 of his avid fans have already heard the song and that number could grow quickly as the tune is shared across social media.

BBC Radio Cambridgeshire journalist Jess Foster said: “I got JD to write a song about self-isolation; he proper nailed it”.

We think you’ll agree with her assessment.

‘Ridiculous selfish idiots’: Pictures show empty shelves in Aldi and Lidl as shoppers panic buy amid coronavirus pandemic

Empty shelves at Lidl and Aldi supermarkets in March and Chatteris. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Long queues and empty shop shelves – the impact across Cambridgeshire amid coronavirus outbreak

Shoppers in long queues and empty shop shelves in Cambridgeshire amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Fenland couple James and Claire Dean decide to cancel fun fair due to open tonight in City Road, March

All set up and ready to go but a short time later James and Claire Dean were dismantling the fun fair planned for City Road March. Picture; DAVE KING

