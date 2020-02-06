March woman aims to help Fen residents 'better themselves' after opening new salon
PUBLISHED: 17:14 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 06 February 2020
Archant
A March woman hopes to make Fenland residents "feel better about themselves" after opening a beauty salon in the town.
Gemma Walker alongside mayor Cllr Rob Skoulding, family members and friends attended the launch of Beauty Haven on High Street on Saturday.
Gemma, who helps run the salon alongside husband Daniel, said: "The mayor was really excited! I drove past once, rang up and we had the keys the next day, so that his how fast it happened! It has been surreal."
It took three weeks for Gemma and husband Daniel to prepare for the launch, who also aim to offer other services such as training courses and treatment from customers' homes.
"A lot of people have already enquired about the training," Gemma said.
"I want to help people better themselves or someone that wants to try a different career. I want to teach and educate people in the right way."
For more information, contact Gemma on 07494917884 or visit the salon on 69 High Street, March, PE15 9LD.