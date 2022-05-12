Bee Bee has been in the care of the RSPCA for over a year, after being found as a stray. - Credit: RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre

A cat who was found as an injured stray, spending a year at the RSPCA, is now looking for a permanent home.

Bee Bee came into the care of the RSPCA with a large abscess on his face and, after veterinary treatment, he is back to his old self.

Initially, the eight-year-old struggled with life at the Block Fen Animal Centre near March, spending much of his time hiding in his box.

Bee Bee has been growing in confidence since arriving at Block Fen Animal Centre. - Credit: RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre

However, after being with the centre for some time, the black and white cat became more comfortable with his environment and grew in confidence.

Bee Bee now spends his time sitting outside and watching the birds, or enjoying long naps in the daytime.

The domestic longhair crossbreed enjoys being stroked, but can become overstimulated from time to time, giving a gentle bite or a bat on the hand to show when he has had enough.

The RSPCA have stated that they are looking to find a home with no children or other pets for Bee Bee.

Due to him being a fairly independent animal, access to an outdoor space is essential.

His listing on the RSPCA website states: "Bee Bee has had a hard start in life, so we think it is about time that he has a home to call his own!

"This beautiful boy has a lot of love to give to someone that has the patience and understanding to help his confidence grow."

Bee Bee's adoption fee is £85, and he can be adopted from the RSPCA's Block Fen Animal Centre.