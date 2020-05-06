Video
Lockdown SOS: Beekeeper answers the call to remove 7,000 strong swarm from village
PUBLISHED: 19:06 06 May 2020
Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign.,
Yaxley, Peterborough
Tuesday 05 May 2020.
Picture by Terry Harris.
© Terry Harris
Faced with a swarm with as many as 7,000 bees (an estimate – no one counted) council officials called in an expert to remove them.
This particular swarm had landed on a street sign in Yaxley near Peterborough.
Not for the first time either for three years ago residents of Lancaster Way, Yaxley, woke to discover a massive swarm had ‘moved in’.
This week beekeeper Mike Lewin was called to help remove a swarm from elsewhere in the village.
Watched only by a passing photographer, he did so skilfully and with minimum fuss. The occasional bee stinging him seemingly part of everyday life.
Job done the street was able to return to normal.
