Video

Lockdown SOS: Beekeeper answers the call to remove 7,000 strong swarm from village

Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

Faced with a swarm with as many as 7,000 bees (an estimate – no one counted) council officials called in an expert to remove them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

This particular swarm had landed on a street sign in Yaxley near Peterborough.

Not for the first time either for three years ago residents of Lancaster Way, Yaxley, woke to discover a massive swarm had ‘moved in’.

Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

This week beekeeper Mike Lewin was called to help remove a swarm from elsewhere in the village.

Watched only by a passing photographer, he did so skilfully and with minimum fuss. The occasional bee stinging him seemingly part of everyday life.

Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Job done the street was able to return to normal.

Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris. Beekeeper Mike Lewin is called into rehome a swarm of approx 6-7000 bees from a street sign., Yaxley, Peterborough Tuesday 05 May 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.