John Deere provides a moment of light relief for Christmas

PUBLISHED: 13:01 02 December 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 02 December 2020

The unique Christmas display at Ben Burgess Coates. Picture: Martyn Waby Photography

Nothing says Christmas in agricultural Fenland more than an LED-covered tractor, trailer and JCB sporting ‘Santa’ number plates.

Ben Burgess have outdone themselves again this year and decked out some more of their farming machinery in the run up to Christmas.

The East Anglian John Deere dealership has decorated vehicles outside their Coates and Ellington dealerships with more than 2.5km of lights.

Hollie Cruickshank, group marketing manager, said, “Two of our branches have created displays in previous years but we wanted to take part as a group and spread some festive cheer in the lead up to Christmas.

“It’s been a difficult year for many, so our team has worked hard to put something special together and we are looking forward to welcoming the local community to our branches for them to enjoy our displays.”

The lights are on every evening throughout the week from 4pm and Ben Burgess branches are open to the public with social distancing and COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Ben Burgess has also been working with local mental health charity YANA this year, supporting their cause by raising awareness of the charity’s work.

Ms Cruickshank added: “YANA stickers are on our tractor hire fleet and we are pleased to also feature them on our Christmas displays.

“We hope it will make more people aware of what they do and the support they provide.”

