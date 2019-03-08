Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Army veteran hopes to raise £1,000 for charity that helped his daughter

PUBLISHED: 17:11 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 24 May 2019

British Army veteran Ben Emmett who grew up in Doddington is gearing up for the 10 mile TAB challenge. He is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity, including The National Deaf Children’s Society who supported his daughter Ruby.

British Army veteran Ben Emmett who grew up in Doddington is gearing up for the 10 mile TAB challenge. He is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity, including The National Deaf Children's Society who supported his daughter Ruby.

Archant

A British Army veteran who grew up in Doddington has raised more than £500 for charity ahead of him taking on the 10 mile TAB while carrying 35lb.

British Army veteran Ben Emmett who grew up in Doddington is gearing up for the 10 mile TAB challenge. He is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity, including The National Deaf Children’s Society who supported his daughter Ruby. British Army veteran Ben Emmett who grew up in Doddington is gearing up for the 10 mile TAB challenge. He is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity, including The National Deaf Children’s Society who supported his daughter Ruby.

Ben Emmett, who grew up in the village, is taking on the challenge to raise funds for The National Deaf Children's Society because they supported his daughter Ruby.

Mr Emmett, who served in the 1st Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment for eight years, also took part in Doddington's 2018 Remembrance Parade with his two young children.

He said: "Since leaving the forces I have missed the constant challenges that a British infantry Soldier faces on a daily basis.

"I have tried joining the army reserves but for medical reasons I'm deemed as not being suitable (completing this challenge will soon show them what they are missing).

"I was never the fittest but I always gave everything I had and over my eight years service. I achieved almost everything I wanted to (almost).

"Since leaving the army I have had many battles in my personal life, but after huge support from my family, primarily my mum and dad and my amazing wife Charlie, I'm now in a position to be able to give something back.

You may also want to watch:

"It's safe to say that I have piled the timber on since leaving the army and although I try and keep fit by going to the gym I have been hit with some quite severe injuries.

"Torn MCL, fractured ankle and fibula (Rugby). 3x grade 3 hamstring tear's (including one time during the dads race at the kids school! Not my finest moment). Fractured ankle (football).

"I have been looking at a challenge to set my focus on for a while now since I competed in a white collar boxing bout a couple of years ago.

"I will be raising money for two charities. The first being The National Deaf Children's Society. They supported my step daughter Ruby during the early stages of her diagnosis. Ruby is a inspiration to me as she is now 13 years old and although its a battle sometimes to get her to wear her hearing aids, she gets on with it and is growing up to be a very intelligent, beautiful young woman.

"Secondly, I will be raising money for two military charities, Support Our Paras & The Royal British Legion.

"All donations (unless you specify a particular charity) will be split evenly between all three charities.

"Please give what you can as the more sponsorship I receive the more motivated I will become to not only train but complete this very demanding challenge.

"Over the next few months I will be updating my story with how the training is going so you can all laugh at my struggle."

Ben is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benjamin-emmett2

Most Read

March police officer suspended for allegedly ‘making, distributing, possessing’ indecent images of children

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Farm building in Chatteris set alight in arson attack

A farm building in Chatteris with machinery and 100 tonnes of straw inside was set alight in an arson attack. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Most Read

March police officer suspended for allegedly ‘making, distributing, possessing’ indecent images of children

A March police officer has been suspended after being arrested on suspicion of making / distributing / possessing indecent images of children. Picture: GOOGLE / GOODFREE

Town could use ‘asset of community value’ law to try and win back Empress swimming pool, Chatteris, even it is finds a buyer at London auction tomorrow

Empress swimming pool Chatteris has, to the surprise of trustees, been put on the market. Picture; AGENTS

New town proposals for Waterbeach have a Riviera look about them as planners approve 6,500 homes, shops, schools and hotel on 700 acre site

Councillors who agreed the creation of a new town at Waterbeach were shown artists' impressions of how developers plan to create a waterside feel to the 700 acres allocated. Picture; SUBMITTED

Rail bridge at Stonea claims its latest victim as delivery truck fails to make it and ends up on the side of the road

Latest vehicle to come a cropper at the Stonea rail bridge was this delivery truck than ended up on its side on Sunday evening. Picture; CRAIG BARNES

Farm building in Chatteris set alight in arson attack

A farm building in Chatteris with machinery and 100 tonnes of straw inside was set alight in an arson attack. Picture: CAMBS FIRE.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police hunt for man who exposed himself in March salon before going on stealing spree of town businesses

A man is wanted by police officers after he exposed himself in a March salon before going on a stealing spree in the town. Picture: ARCHANT / GOOGLE / FACEBOOK

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

‘All the world’s a stage and these are the players in it’ - what went down at the first meeting of the new Fenland District Council

The first meeting of the new Fenland District Council at Fenland Hall in March on Thursday, May 23. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Army veteran hopes to raise £1,000 for charity that helped his daughter

British Army veteran Ben Emmett who grew up in Doddington is gearing up for the 10 mile TAB challenge. He is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity, including The National Deaf Children’s Society who supported his daughter Ruby.

Son saves mother from ‘terrifying’ attack at the hands of abusive ex-partner in Wisbech

Jamie Howard, of Osborne Road, Wisbech, was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment Peterborough Crown Court. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists