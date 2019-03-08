Army veteran hopes to raise £1,000 for charity that helped his daughter

British Army veteran Ben Emmett who grew up in Doddington is gearing up for the 10 mile TAB challenge. He is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity, including The National Deaf Children's Society who supported his daughter Ruby. Archant

A British Army veteran who grew up in Doddington has raised more than £500 for charity ahead of him taking on the 10 mile TAB while carrying 35lb.

British Army veteran Ben Emmett who grew up in Doddington is gearing up for the 10 mile TAB challenge. He is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity, including The National Deaf Children's Society who supported his daughter Ruby.

Ben Emmett, who grew up in the village, is taking on the challenge to raise funds for The National Deaf Children's Society because they supported his daughter Ruby.

Mr Emmett, who served in the 1st Battalion Royal Anglian Regiment for eight years, also took part in Doddington's 2018 Remembrance Parade with his two young children.

He said: "Since leaving the forces I have missed the constant challenges that a British infantry Soldier faces on a daily basis.

"I have tried joining the army reserves but for medical reasons I'm deemed as not being suitable (completing this challenge will soon show them what they are missing).

"I was never the fittest but I always gave everything I had and over my eight years service. I achieved almost everything I wanted to (almost).

"Since leaving the army I have had many battles in my personal life, but after huge support from my family, primarily my mum and dad and my amazing wife Charlie, I'm now in a position to be able to give something back.

"It's safe to say that I have piled the timber on since leaving the army and although I try and keep fit by going to the gym I have been hit with some quite severe injuries.

"Torn MCL, fractured ankle and fibula (Rugby). 3x grade 3 hamstring tear's (including one time during the dads race at the kids school! Not my finest moment). Fractured ankle (football).

"I have been looking at a challenge to set my focus on for a while now since I competed in a white collar boxing bout a couple of years ago.

"I will be raising money for two charities. The first being The National Deaf Children's Society. They supported my step daughter Ruby during the early stages of her diagnosis. Ruby is a inspiration to me as she is now 13 years old and although its a battle sometimes to get her to wear her hearing aids, she gets on with it and is growing up to be a very intelligent, beautiful young woman.

"Secondly, I will be raising money for two military charities, Support Our Paras & The Royal British Legion.

"All donations (unless you specify a particular charity) will be split evenly between all three charities.

"Please give what you can as the more sponsorship I receive the more motivated I will become to not only train but complete this very demanding challenge.

"Over the next few months I will be updating my story with how the training is going so you can all laugh at my struggle."

Ben is aiming to raise £1,000 for charity. To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/benjamin-emmett2