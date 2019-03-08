Advanced search

Whittlesey fundraiser gears up for his second London Marathon

PUBLISHED: 10:30 09 March 2019

Whittlesey fundraiser Ben Harding, who is a member of Thorney Running Club, will run the marathon for The Stroke Association. It's his second marathon in a row. Picture: SUBMITTED.

A Whittlesey man is gearing up to take on his second consecutive London Marathon this year.

Ben Harding, who is a member of Thorney Running Club, will run the marathon for The Stroke Association.

The 20-year-old decided to take on the challenge as his granddad, Badger Wilson, has had a number of life-changing strokes since 2011 and is now in the full care of Ben’s nan.

He is well known in Fenland, having been involved in the local running community since 2007 when he was just eight-years-old.

Last year, Ben raised almost £5,000 by completing the marathon for the charity Sue Ryder Care.

He organised a coffee morning at the Childers Social Club in Whittlesey where he sold homemade cakes, refreshments and held a raffle to reach his goal.

