‘Notorious’ bend along Fenland road to have road safety barriers installed

PUBLISHED: 13:17 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 22 July 2020

Safety barriers will be installed along the Sixteen Foot Bank at Honey Farm Bends, between Stonea and Chatteris. Pictured is The Northern Honey Farm Bend.

Safety barriers will be installed along the Sixteen Foot Bank at Honey Farm Bends, between Stonea and Chatteris. Pictured is The Northern Honey Farm Bend. Pictures: Fenland Road Safety Campaign (Charlotte's Way)

Fenland Road Safety Campaign (Charlotte's Way)

Safety barriers will be installed along the Sixteen Foot Bank at a notorious bend where a 54-year-old woman died in 2017.

Graham Chappell, of Fenland Road Safety Campaign - Charlotte's Way, wants a safety barrier at Honey Farm Bend on the B1098 between Chattteris and Manea. Picture: KATH SANSOMGraham Chappell, of Fenland Road Safety Campaign - Charlotte's Way, wants a safety barrier at Honey Farm Bend on the B1098 between Chattteris and Manea. Picture: KATH SANSOM

The Fenland Road Safety Campaign (Charlotte’s Way) has announced funding for the £70,000 scheme has now been secured for barriers on the Honey Farm Bends, between Stonea and Chatteris.

It coordinated a Local Highway Improvement bid with support from other community organisations and local businesses keen for safety improvements at the location, known as the ‘Forgotten Corners’.

While the Fenland Road Safety Campaign pledged £10,000 of its funds, five other partners offered contributions which helped secure the maximum £15,000 available from Cambridgeshire County Council for the scheme.

An update from Graham Chappell, the Chair of the Fenland Road Safety Campaign (Charlotte’s Way), said: “The overall cost of the scheme was anticipated to be in the region of £70,000 which meant that additional sponsorship and donations would be needed to help make the scheme affordable.”

Honey Farm Bends where safety barriers will be installed. Pictured is the Southern Honey Farm Bend, where Sharon Taylor of Sutton lost her life in an immersion RTA, in October 2017. Pictures: Fenland Road Safety Campaign (Charlotte's Way)Honey Farm Bends where safety barriers will be installed. Pictured is the Southern Honey Farm Bend, where Sharon Taylor of Sutton lost her life in an immersion RTA, in October 2017. Pictures: Fenland Road Safety Campaign (Charlotte's Way)

Local businesses also came on board, including Mick George Ltd which pledged £10,000. The Cambs and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner offered £25,000.

Other businesses from across the Fens and former March mayor Robert Skoulding also contributed smaller amounts which helped campaigners reach the final total.

“We await news of the installation schedule and final costing [from Cambridgeshire County Council],” Graham Chappell said in his recent update.

In October 2017, Sharon Taylor, of Sutton, drowned when her car crashed into a ditch around Honey Farm Bends.

Around 13 years earlier, in 1994, Karen Poole died at the same location when her vehicle immersed in the water.

Her daughter Hannah, who was three at the time, was rescued by a local farmer Robin Gowler.

The Fenland Road Safety Campaign (Charlotte’s Way) was formed in 2008 following the death of Charlotte Walker who was nine when the car she was travelling crashed into the Sixteen Foot Drain at Bedlam Bridge.

It has since successfully campaigned for safety measures to be installed at the bridge and other locations where roads run alongside deep waterways.

