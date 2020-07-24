Advanced search

Man dies 11 days after collision in which his car swerved and ended up in a ditch

PUBLISHED: 10:04 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:05 24 July 2020

John Maurice Vieira, 79, of Plumtree Mobile Home Park, Marham, has died 11 days after a collision in Benwick Road, Doddington, in which his car swerved and ended up in a ditch. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

John Maurice Vieira, 79, of Plumtree Mobile Home Park, Marham, has died 11 days after a collision in Benwick Road, Doddington, in which his car swerved and ended up in a ditch. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man has died 11 days after a collision in Doddington in which his car swerved and ended up in a ditch.

At around 11.54am on Friday 10 July a grey Vauxhall Corsa was travelling along Benwick Road when the car swerved and entered a ditch.

Emergency services attended and the driver - John Maurice Vieira, 79, of Plumtree Mobile Home Park, Marham – was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

However he died 11 days later (on July 21) as a result of his injuries.

A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews arrived to find a vehicle had left the road and ended up in a ditch.

“Firefighters used specialist equipment to release the casualty, who was left in the care of the ambulance service.”

Anyone with any information regarding the collision should report this online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 152 of July 10.

