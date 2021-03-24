Arsonists set van alight
Published: 11:51 AM March 24, 2021
- Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Arsonists set fire to a van in Whittlesey last night (Tuesday March 23).
Firefighters arrived to find a van well alight on Benwick Road at 7.58pm.
Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 10.15pm.
"The cause of the fire was deliberate," said a Cambs Fire spokesman.
Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus