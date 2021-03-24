Published: 11:51 AM March 24, 2021

Arsonists set fire to a van in Benwick Road, Whittlesey on Tuesday (March 23). - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Arsonists set fire to a van in Whittlesey last night (Tuesday March 23).

Firefighters arrived to find a van well alight on Benwick Road at 7.58pm.

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 10.15pm.

"The cause of the fire was deliberate," said a Cambs Fire spokesman.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



