It may have a population of only around 1,200, but Benwick is a village that likes to punch above its weight.

And it did so again as villagers hosted Anglia in Bloom judges.

Regional judges Chris Durham and Paul Robson were taken on a tour which began in the High Street.

Benwick in Bloom, judging day - Credit: Benwick in Bloom

Benwick in Bloom, judging day - Credit: Benwick in Bloom

Benwick in Bloom, judging day - Credit: Benwick in Bloom

It took in the nursery school, bus shelter, play park, The Shrubbery project and Jubilee tree seat, before going to the churchyard to view the wildlife area and mooring.

It then on to Doddington Road, before finishing at the Five Alls pub.

Since 2013, Benwick has won a silver and a silver gilt in the Small Village category, with a gold award in 2019.

Benwick in Bloom, judging day - Credit: Benwick in Bloom

Jill Hindle, chair of Benwick in Bloom, said: “After a difficult couple of years due to the pandemic, when volunteers were unable to be out in the field for some considerable time, Benwick in Bloom has successfully completed its biggest projects by far with The Shrubbery and Jubilee tree seat.

Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council’s Portfolio Holder for the Environment (third from right) joins volunteers and judges at the Benwick in Bloom’s Anglia in Bloom judging day. - Credit: Benwick in Bloom

“All the volunteers’ efforts were admired by the judges, who were greatly impressed.”



