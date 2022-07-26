Village glows with pride on judging day
- Credit: Benwick in Bloom, judging day
It may have a population of only around 1,200, but Benwick is a village that likes to punch above its weight.
And it did so again as villagers hosted Anglia in Bloom judges.
Regional judges Chris Durham and Paul Robson were taken on a tour which began in the High Street.
It took in the nursery school, bus shelter, play park, The Shrubbery project and Jubilee tree seat, before going to the churchyard to view the wildlife area and mooring.
It then on to Doddington Road, before finishing at the Five Alls pub.
Since 2013, Benwick has won a silver and a silver gilt in the Small Village category, with a gold award in 2019.
Jill Hindle, chair of Benwick in Bloom, said: “After a difficult couple of years due to the pandemic, when volunteers were unable to be out in the field for some considerable time, Benwick in Bloom has successfully completed its biggest projects by far with The Shrubbery and Jubilee tree seat.
Most Read
- 1 'Hero' farmer praised after battling major village fire
- 2 Multiple crews across two counties tackle house blaze
- 3 A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill
- 4 Peterborough voyeur jailed after camera found in family bathroom
- 5 A1307 crash near Swavesey kills married couple in their 80s
- 6 7 historic places to visit in Cambridgeshire
- 7 Dog blood donors needed to help heart surgery patients
- 8 Second pay rise this year for Cambridgeshire Aldi workers
- 9 Dinosaurs are your summer treat at Wisbech museum
- 10 £630,000 grant to make Wisbech and Peterborough a little safer
“All the volunteers’ efforts were admired by the judges, who were greatly impressed.”