Safety, wildlife and flood risk fears for new Berryfield development in March

Concerns over safety, wildlife and the risk of flooding in March were raised by residents following the approval of 28 homes.

The Berryfield development in March was given the rubber stamp by councillors at the Fenland District Council (FDC) planning meeting on January 29.

But resident Mark Frost, who has lived in the area for the last 15 years, objected to the plans.

"We have serious concerns about this application," he said at the meeting.

"There is nowhere for children to play safely and they could go on the farmland which is very dangerous.

"There is a flooding risk and the road is congested at the best of times but this would lead to more vehicles blocking it.

"Plenty of wildlife that could be harmed too."

Graham Moore from Middle Level also raised concerns about water levels and flood risk.

A £10,000 community benefit section 106 fund was also agreed as part of the build for the Estover playing fields.