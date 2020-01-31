Advanced search

Safety, wildlife and flood risk fears for new Berryfield development in March

31 January, 2020 - 12:09
Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Archant

Concerns over safety, wildlife and the risk of flooding in March were raised by residents following the approval of 28 homes.

The Berryfield development in March was given the rubber stamp by councillors at the Fenland District Council (FDC) planning meeting on January 29.

But resident Mark Frost, who has lived in the area for the last 15 years, objected to the plans.

"We have serious concerns about this application," he said at the meeting.

"There is nowhere for children to play safely and they could go on the farmland which is very dangerous.

You may also want to watch:

"There is a flooding risk and the road is congested at the best of times but this would lead to more vehicles blocking it.

"Plenty of wildlife that could be harmed too."

Graham Moore from Middle Level also raised concerns about water levels and flood risk.

A £10,000 community benefit section 106 fund was also agreed as part of the build for the Estover playing fields.

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Most Read

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

No way would I have him back says the organiser who forked out nearly £10k for Jim Davidson at the GER Club, March

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a Facebook video. Picture: Facebook/Jim Davidson

‘it looks like a war zone’ - the dramatic view above the A1101 Welney Wash road on the Norfolk/Cambridgeshire border

Dramatic view from above of Welney today. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Driver on hands free who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on A141 Chatteris is jailed for eight months

A man who killed cyclist Hilary Cox on the A141 near Chatteris by driving his lorry into her while on a hands free phone call has been jailed for eight months. Picture: FAMILY/GOOGLE EARTH

Woman jailed for causing death by dangerous driving had been driving for four hours beforehand - and across France the day before

The collision on the B1040 in which one of the drivers was later to die from her injuries. The other driver has been jailed for causing death by dangerous driving. Picture; TERRY HARRIS

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fen cops praise residents after acting on intelligence in drugs arrest

A quantity of drugs and two BB guns were seized by police in the Wisbech area. Picture: FACEBOOK/FEN COPS

SAVE SIAN: Parents of Kingsfield Primary School children say ‘amazing’ headteacher is not to blame for school’s inadequate Ofsted rating

Parents of children at Kingsfield Primary School say the “amazing” headteacher Sian Pritchard is not to blame for the school receiving an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted report. Nicola Grabes, Alison Young, Roama Wood, Caroline Davis, and Jo Townshend. Picture: ROAMA WOOD

Safety, wildlife and flood risk fears for new Berryfield development in March

Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Phones, tablets and TV stolen after ‘at least four people’ smash their way into Currys PC World store

At least four thieves smashed their way into Currys PC World at the Boulevard Retail Park in Peterborough overnight. Picture: Google Maps/Cambs Cops

EACH exhibition to address stigma on children’s hospices comes to the Fens

The H-word exhibition launched by East Anglia'’s Children’'s Hospices has come to the Fens. Pictures: EACH
Drive 24