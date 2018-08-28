Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Winter wonderland shop fronts win best dressed windows in March

PUBLISHED: 15:38 21 December 2018

Winter wonderland shop front wins best dressed window in March for Thing-Me-Bobs. Picture: Peter Treglown

Winter wonderland shop front wins best dressed window in March for Thing-Me-Bobs. Picture: Peter Treglown

Archant

Winter wonderlands decked with lights, Santa, reindeer and glitter scooped top prize for Thing-Me-Bobs and Daddy Cabs in March’s Christmas window competition.

Winter wonderland Daddy Cabs wins shop front best dressed window. Picture: Peter TreglownWinter wonderland Daddy Cabs wins shop front best dressed window. Picture: Peter Treglown

The team at Thing-Me-Bobs, located on Broad Street, created the display as they wanted to go that “extra mile” throughout the festive period.

While Daddy Cabs Simon Stiff created a unique mail design showing cards spilling out of the mailbox to Santa.

He proudly displayed his winning trophy on his Facebook page.

Sue Woolnough, store manager at the discount retailer Thing-Me-Bobs, said: “We always go big on our Christmas displays and our shop window was a real team effort – we are delighted to have won.

Winter wonderland Daddy Cabs wins shop front best dressed window. Picture: Peter TreglownWinter wonderland Daddy Cabs wins shop front best dressed window. Picture: Peter Treglown

“This competition was a great opportunity for us to all work together and go the extra mile to create something magical using items we sell here in the store.

“The town looks fantastic this year – the lights are particularly lovely and it’s so nice to have local businesses adding a bit of extra sparkle with these festive displays.

“Our trophy is displayed with pride in our winning shop window and we’re looking forward to using the prize money as part of our staff Christmas celebrations.”

Most Read

Driver flees police after head-on crash in Whittlesey town centre

Two cars have collided in Whittlesey town centre. Picture: SUBMITTED

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 113mph chase through Benwick is disqualified

‘Reckless’ learner driver who led police on 100mph police chase through Benwick is disqualified. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver suffers ‘serious injuries’ after Fenland ditch crash that saw driver’s head smash through van front window

Pictures from the scene where a van driver’s head was forced through the front window of the van they were driving. Picture: TWITTER / @FENCOPS

The best and the worst performing schools in Fenland are highlighted after new tough SATS exams

Thomas Eaton Primary School in Wimblington is in the bottom five primary schools in Cambridgeshire.

Five years and five months jail for the March man who was a van driver by day but by night joined and worked with Neo-Nazi sympathisers

Nathan Pryke of March (left) who admitted membership of banned neo-Nazi group National Action. He was jailed for five years and five months. The other images are part of those released by police showing other group members, also convicted and jailed. Picture: WEST MIDLANDS POLICE

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

A police car was involved in a crash in Cranbrook Road this morning. Photo: Liam Coleman

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Latest from the Cambs Times

March man guilty of ‘completely unprovoked and vicious’ stabbing at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

March man Jamie Thomas stabbed a father of one, unprovoked, in front of families and children at Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival. He has been given an indefinite hospital order. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Winter wonderland shop fronts win best dressed windows in March

Winter wonderland shop front wins best dressed window in March for Thing-Me-Bobs. Picture: Peter Treglown

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough died over the last five years, figures show

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have lost their lives over the past five years, according to official estimates. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ Elton John Christmas video goes viral and brings in surprise donation from local business

Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

Here’s something to get you in the festive mood from March Can’t Sing Choir

They may be called the March Can’t Sing Choir but don’t believe the name - you need to take a listen. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists