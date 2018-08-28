Winter wonderland shop fronts win best dressed windows in March

Winter wonderland shop front wins best dressed window in March for Thing-Me-Bobs. Picture: Peter Treglown Archant

Winter wonderlands decked with lights, Santa, reindeer and glitter scooped top prize for Thing-Me-Bobs and Daddy Cabs in March’s Christmas window competition.

The team at Thing-Me-Bobs, located on Broad Street, created the display as they wanted to go that “extra mile” throughout the festive period.

While Daddy Cabs Simon Stiff created a unique mail design showing cards spilling out of the mailbox to Santa.

He proudly displayed his winning trophy on his Facebook page.

Sue Woolnough, store manager at the discount retailer Thing-Me-Bobs, said: “We always go big on our Christmas displays and our shop window was a real team effort – we are delighted to have won.

“This competition was a great opportunity for us to all work together and go the extra mile to create something magical using items we sell here in the store.

“The town looks fantastic this year – the lights are particularly lovely and it’s so nice to have local businesses adding a bit of extra sparkle with these festive displays.

“Our trophy is displayed with pride in our winning shop window and we’re looking forward to using the prize money as part of our staff Christmas celebrations.”