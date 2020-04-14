Video

Couple who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent sing from their Fen river mooring for passers-by

Singing March couple Tony and Patsy Gosling are performing from their home for passers-by doing their daily exercise. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling/ITV Facebook/ITV

A March couple, who once performed on Britain’s Got Talent, are singing to passers-by from their river mooring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Introducing Tony and Patsy Gosling aka Topaz on Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Picture: ITV/YouTube Introducing Tony and Patsy Gosling aka Topaz on Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Picture: ITV/YouTube

In a bid to entertain those on their daily exercise, Tony and Patsy Gosling are taking to their makeshift stage each day to sing happy songs.

Tony, 71, and Patsy, 66, who live along the River Nene, appeared on the hit-ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent in 2016 and performed a song by chart-topper Ellie Goulding.

The couple, who moved to March last year, say they won’t stop performing from the comfort of their home until they’re told to.

They said: “We love singing. One sunny day we decided to sing outside, really just for ourselves, and if people had told us to stop, we would have.

Tony and Patsy Gosling performing from their March home. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling Tony and Patsy Gosling performing from their March home. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling

“Then we started getting lovely comments from people over the other side of the river. So we kept going for an hour.”

Mr and Mrs Gosling have already performed numbers such as What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong to hundreds of viewers online after sharing videos of their performances.

The singing duo are sharing full-length videos across the local Facebook groups for those who can’t get out to see them, all you need to do is search ‘TonyandPatsy Gosling’.

Several residents and passers-by have said the videos “are just what we need during the lockdown” as complements pour in on social media.

Tony and Patsy kissing on Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Picture: ITV/YouTube Tony and Patsy kissing on Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Picture: ITV/YouTube

One said: “Thank you both so much, my son and I walked by earlier and stopped to enjoy.

“I left feeling super emotional and grateful to live in a town with special people around every corner. You really made our day.” Tony and Patsy added: “One nice lady asked when we were doing it again [performing a song] because it meant so much to her.

“Then we thought let’s try putting one on Facebook and if people don’t like it we won’t do another.

“But we got all these lovely comments, so we put another on. We’ll probably keep going until we’re told to stop.”

Together they make up ‘Topaz’ and auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent during week six in 2016.

Although they didn’t make it past the first round and received several red buzzers, the pair won the nation’s hearts after they sealed their show with a kiss.

Geordie hosts Ant and Dec complimented the pair, saying “love wins, love always wins” while TV star Amanda Holden clapped for the couple after their audition.