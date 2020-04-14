Advanced search

Video

Couple who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent sing from their Fen river mooring for passers-by

PUBLISHED: 17:34 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 14 April 2020

Singing March couple Tony and Patsy Gosling are performing from their home for passers-by doing their daily exercise. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling/ITV

Singing March couple Tony and Patsy Gosling are performing from their home for passers-by doing their daily exercise. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling/ITV

Facebook/ITV

A March couple, who once performed on Britain’s Got Talent, are singing to passers-by from their river mooring amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Introducing Tony and Patsy Gosling aka Topaz on Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Picture: ITV/YouTubeIntroducing Tony and Patsy Gosling aka Topaz on Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Picture: ITV/YouTube

In a bid to entertain those on their daily exercise, Tony and Patsy Gosling are taking to their makeshift stage each day to sing happy songs.

Tony, 71, and Patsy, 66, who live along the River Nene, appeared on the hit-ITV talent show Britain’s Got Talent in 2016 and performed a song by chart-topper Ellie Goulding.

The couple, who moved to March last year, say they won’t stop performing from the comfort of their home until they’re told to.

They said: “We love singing. One sunny day we decided to sing outside, really just for ourselves, and if people had told us to stop, we would have.

Tony and Patsy Gosling performing from their March home. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy GoslingTony and Patsy Gosling performing from their March home. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling

“Then we started getting lovely comments from people over the other side of the river. So we kept going for an hour.”

Mr and Mrs Gosling have already performed numbers such as What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong to hundreds of viewers online after sharing videos of their performances.

The singing duo are sharing full-length videos across the local Facebook groups for those who can’t get out to see them, all you need to do is search ‘TonyandPatsy Gosling’.

Several residents and passers-by have said the videos “are just what we need during the lockdown” as complements pour in on social media.

Tony and Patsy kissing on Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Picture: ITV/YouTubeTony and Patsy kissing on Britain's Got Talent in 2016. Picture: ITV/YouTube

One said: “Thank you both so much, my son and I walked by earlier and stopped to enjoy.

“I left feeling super emotional and grateful to live in a town with special people around every corner. You really made our day.” Tony and Patsy added: “One nice lady asked when we were doing it again [performing a song] because it meant so much to her.

“Then we thought let’s try putting one on Facebook and if people don’t like it we won’t do another.

“But we got all these lovely comments, so we put another on. We’ll probably keep going until we’re told to stop.”

Together they make up ‘Topaz’ and auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent during week six in 2016.

Although they didn’t make it past the first round and received several red buzzers, the pair won the nation’s hearts after they sealed their show with a kiss.

Geordie hosts Ant and Dec complimented the pair, saying “love wins, love always wins” while TV star Amanda Holden clapped for the couple after their audition.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Cambridgeshire police ‘audit’ reveals those parts of the county obeying coronoavirus laws - and of those that are not

Thumbs up signal by a Cambridgeshire police officer as part of encouragement to stay at home and not risk a fine under new coronavirus legislation. Cambs Police has reported figures today of those parts of the county where fines have been issued. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Doddington man makes own personal protective equipment and raises thousands in bid to save more lives from coronavirus pandemic

Callum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports (right) for key workers. Left, just some of those who have benefitted from Callum's work. Pictures: CALLUM BUTLER

Most Read

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Cambridgeshire police ‘audit’ reveals those parts of the county obeying coronoavirus laws - and of those that are not

Thumbs up signal by a Cambridgeshire police officer as part of encouragement to stay at home and not risk a fine under new coronavirus legislation. Cambs Police has reported figures today of those parts of the county where fines have been issued. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Doddington man makes own personal protective equipment and raises thousands in bid to save more lives from coronavirus pandemic

Callum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports (right) for key workers. Left, just some of those who have benefitted from Callum's work. Pictures: CALLUM BUTLER

Latest from the Cambs Times

Couple who appeared on Britain’s Got Talent sing from their Fen river mooring for passers-by

Singing March couple Tony and Patsy Gosling are performing from their home for passers-by doing their daily exercise. Picture: Facebook/TonyAndPatsy Gosling/ITV

Clerk ‘not aware’ of play area notice in Christchurch despite being told to close amid coronavirus lockdown

Cllr Dave Gibbs said he was unaware of a notice allowing families to continue using the play area at the community centre on Upwell Road (pictured) despite being told to close. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

March takeaway gives away free meals to key workers fighting against coronavirus pandemic

Leonardo’s Pizza in March is offering free meals to NHS staff tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SUBMITTED

Doddington man makes own personal protective equipment and raises thousands in bid to save more lives from coronavirus pandemic

Callum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports (right) for key workers. Left, just some of those who have benefitted from Callum's work. Pictures: CALLUM BUTLER

You are all true heroes’ – Huntingdon schoolgirl donates pocket money to staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital

Alisha Khan donated her pocket money to staff at Hinchingbrooke Hospital
Drive 24