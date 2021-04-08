Published: 9:08 AM April 8, 2021

A retrospective proposal to use a paddock in Wimblington for five travellers’ mobile homes and nine touring caravans is being considered by Fenland Council.

John Boswell has applied for permission to develop the land east of Cedar Rose stables in Horsemoor Road.

His agent Matthew Taylor says the site was used as vacant paddock land for the adjoining site.

"The application is for change of use to create five plots for the applicant and his extended family,” says the agent.

The plots will also have parking on site and an access road complete “with gates a suitable distance from the entrance to allow them to pull on and not block the public highway”.

The agent says plots will have storage such as garden sheds for bikes and general maintenance tools. But he says no equipment for commercial purposes will be stored on site.

“The applicants moved onto the site Friday the 5th March 2020 and was served enforcement notice by Lee Walsh at 6pm on the same day.

“The applicant has complied with and worked with enforcement to avoid any unnecessary works or disruption to the local community.

“The applicants have appointed us to register the site for a new address with FDC to allow them to submit applications for council tax, electoral roll and other local amenities”.