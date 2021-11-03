News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Top agency hired to woo Government cash for Fenland

Author Picture Icon

John Elworthy

Published: 10:57 AM November 3, 2021
Updated: 11:03 AM November 3, 2021
MP Steve Barclay in Glasgow

MP Steve Barclay in Glasgow this week visiting defence company BAE Systems who are developing new green technologies and innovating for a net zero future - using tech to transform its operations. - Credit: Steve Barclay

Fenland is going into battle to secure more Government investment into the area – and MP Steve Barclay is putting his money where his ambitions are.  

In conjunction with Fenland District Council, he is underwriting a leading marketing firm thinkingplace to “transform” our prospects.  

Mr Barclay says the company has successfully helped areas such as Lowestoft and Hull and he wants them to do the same for Fenland.  

“It is important that we learn from those areas that have been most successful in securing business investment and Government levelling up funding,"” he said.  

“There is much locally to be proud of, and progress has already been made in securing investment in a number of areas,” he said. 

You may also want to watch:

“But we can unlock more and this project is a positive step forward in ensuring we work together to do so”. 

MP Steve Barclay in Glasgow

In Glasgow this week, Steve Barclay visited IKEA to hear of their commitment to innovations for customers including a floor that generates clean electricity and community schemes to promote energy efficiency. - Credit: Steve Barclay

He says three important questions stand out:  

What are Fenland strengths on which we can build to attract investment to our area? 

What quality of life opportunities do we have, and how do we best communicate our areas potential to those living elsewhere?  

What are the business growth opportunities best suited to Fenland’s economy, so we can attract more jobs with higher wages and higher productivity? 

As part of the project, thinkingplace will be asking people from across the district what they love about living, working, and playing in Fenland and what makes us unique.  

This will include a series of focus groups, public workshops, and one-to-one interviews designed to enable our bids for funding to better reflect and build on our strengths. 

To join one of the four public workshops, please click on the relevant link below to reserve your free ticket:  

Chatteris place Marketing Workshop – November 9 from 5.30-7pm   

March place marketing workshop – November 10 from 5.30-7pm 

Whittlesey place marketing workshop – November 16 from 5.30-7pm   

Wisbech place marketing workshop – November 18 from 5.30-7pm   

Fenland District Council Leader and Cabinet member for finance, Cllr Chris Boden, said the work “will help us capture all that is good about the district”.  

Fenland District Council
Fenland News

