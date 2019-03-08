Couple call time on their million plus Christmas lights display in Fenland village

A couple from the Fens have called time on their annual Christmas lights display. Robert and Amanda Dempsey began their display at Turves near March five years agi but have now decided to call it a day. They raised over £50,000 for cancer research. Picture: TERRY HARRIS Terry Harris/Bav Media

A couple from the Fens who raised over £50,000 for charity with their one million Christmas lights display have pulled the plug for 2019.

Robert and Amanda Dempsey began their display at Turves near March four years ago and raised over £50,000 for a cancer charity. But they have now decided to call it a day. Picture: TERRY HARRIS Robert and Amanda Dempsey began their display at Turves near March four years ago and raised over £50,000 for a cancer charity. But they have now decided to call it a day. Picture: TERRY HARRIS

Robert and Amanda Dempsey of Willow House at Turves near March have attracted thousands of visitors each Christmas since they began five years ago to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

But they have posted to social media that there will be no more displays at their home.

"Thank you all for the amazing support you've shown Willow House Christmas lights over the past five years," they wrote. "You guys are truly amazing."

However with Christmas around the corner they announced that "sadly we are no longer doing the lights".

Mr Dempsey told the BBC that a lack of volunteers to help with traffic and a number of near misses on local roads had contributed to their decision.

The house is down a single track road and he said: "The bigger we got the more problematic that got.

"We even advertised it as a £10-an-hour job but we couldn't get people to help."

