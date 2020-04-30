Police dismantle £1.2 million in drug factories and issue £16,000 worth of fines in ‘busy year’

Rural police officers in Cambridgeshire have dismantled £1.2 million in drug factories and issued more than £16,000 worth of fines in just one year.

Our region’s rural cops have brought down more than £1.2 million in drugs factories, issued more than 113 driving bans and handed out fines worth more than £16,000 in just one year.

Cambridgeshire police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) are looking back on a “busy year of crime enforcement” and have released a handful of superb statistics.

In just one year, RCAT have made 79 arrests, 83 prosecutions, attended 2,216 incidents, seized 135 vehicles and recovered 31 items of stolen agricultural equipment.

They have issued £16,748 worth of fines, handed out 113 driving bans and dismantled 39 drug factories, seizing plans worth more than £1.2 million from March 2019 to April 2020.

RCAT Sergeant Craig Flavell said: “We’ve had a very busy 12 months and achieved some exceptional results, which are demonstrated in the statistics and show how committed the team is to tackling criminality within the rural communities.

“The hare coursing season was particularly challenging and saw the team issue almost 200 dispersals and summons 42 suspects to court.

“With the latest edition of drone capability and armed with a new fleet of vehicles we are prepared for a summer of proactive enforcement while also supporting other departments in the Covid-19 crisis.”

The team comprises nine officers and staff working across Cambridgeshire.

They work all year round, combating theft, heritage crime, hunting, rural and wildlife crimes and working alongside partner agencies including the local and county councils, RSPCA, Environment Agency and Crown Prosecution Service.

RCAT have their own Twitter account to engage with rural communities.

The social network is used to promote work to keep rural areas of Cambridgeshire safe and enables officers to engage directly with those interested in rural crime.

For updates follow @CambsRuralCops on Twitter or search the hashtag #RCAT.