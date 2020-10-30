Motorcyclist describes horrifying moment his partner was struck by lorry

Sarah had not long passed her motorbike test when she was hit by a lorry on the A141 near Chatteris last year. Picture: Supplied/File Archant

A motorcyclist has described the terrifying moment he witnessed his partner being struck by a lorry while riding along the A141 near Chatteris.

Sarah and Lee at her brother’s wedding – just 20 days after her incident. Picture: Supplied Sarah and Lee at her brother’s wedding – just 20 days after her incident. Picture: Supplied

It was Lee and his partner Sarah Brown’s first ride out together after the 36-year-old had just passed her basic motorbike test.

“We both love motorcycles and so do our families – it’s in our blood,” Lee said.

The pair were heading along the main stretch of road across the Fens when, out of nowhere, a lorry appeared and ploughed into Sarah and her bike.

Lee said: “I watched in horror as she was knocked into the air and landed further down the road.

Magpas Air Ambulance former patient Sarah Brown. Picture: Supplied Magpas Air Ambulance former patient Sarah Brown. Picture: Supplied

“I will never forget the absolute fear and panic as I pulled up and ran over to her, all the time trying to talk calmly into the helmet headset ‘I’m coming hunni, I’m coming’”

Sarah was badly injured, with multiple broken bones and without the correct treatment she could have lost her life at the roadside.

Her right shoulder blade, thigh, lower leg and all of her toes were shattered as a result of the collision.

Lee added: “She was in so much pain and I couldn’t make it better.

The Magpas Air Ambulance team treating a patient. Picture: File/Supplied The Magpas Air Ambulance team treating a patient. Picture: File/Supplied

“What came after that was a blur, but the thing I remember most clearly was the sound of the Magpas Air Ambulance helicopter and as it came into view I knew that help had arrived.”

Magpas Air Ambulance Dr Alison McInerney and critical care paramedic Alex Pearce worked alongside the EEAST Ambulance paramedics at the scene.

They sedated Sarah in order to straighten and reset her injured limbs and stabilise her condition, providing her with care usually only available in the hospital.

They then carefully transferred her to the air ambulance and flew her to hospital.

Lee added: “Sarah later told me that paramedic Alex held onto her hand the whole way to Addenbrooke’s Hospital which helped keep her calm.

“It’s the little things, as well as the big things, that helped to save Sarah that day and for that I am so thankful to the Magpas team.

“Sarah has faced a long road to recovery, but if it wasn’t for the lifesaving skills of Magpas Air Ambulance that day I might not be getting ready to spend another Christmas with her this year; a thought I can hardly bare to have.”

“As a charity funded by donations, Magpas Air Ambulance needs your support to continue to be there for people like they were for Sarah and I that day, and I wanted to share our story so you know what a difference that support can make.”

