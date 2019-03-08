Advanced search

Bingo tombola raises £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support

PUBLISHED: 12:53 28 March 2019

£1,000 was raised for charity at a bingo tombola in Chatteris.

The tombola was held at the Chatteris Working Men’s Club to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The well-supported event was organised by Ann Bailes and Margaret Ward and an amazing amount of £1,000 was raised for the charity.

Volunteers from the local March, Chatteris and District fund raising group attended and expressed their thanks to Ann and Margaret for their efforts.

“We would also like to say a big ‘thank you’ to members of the Working Men’s Club for their generosity,” said Josephine Fried of the group. “These funds will help those affected by cancer locally and also provide grants to those struggling financially as a result of their treatments.”

