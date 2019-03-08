Advanced search

Bike given as 14th birthday present is stolen in Chatteris break-in

PUBLISHED: 11:18 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 24 September 2019

A limited edition bike given to a boy for his 14th birthday has been stolen from Chatteris.

The bicycle was taken from a garage in London Road on Friday evening (September 20) following a break-in.

It is a distinctive limited edition red Carrera Hellcat with orange Carrera writing along the frame. There is a section where the red paint has been scratched off the frame.

Anyone with information please contact police on 101 quoting 35/67625/19.

