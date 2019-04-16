Celebrations in style for Phyllis' 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER. Archant

A former headteacher celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home.

Phyllis Poole donned pink nail polish and wore an elegant dress for the occasion at The Gables on Sunday April 7.

Residents gathered to take part in an afternoon of entertainment and music while Phyllis was showered in gifts along with cakes and balloons.

Phyllis was born in Bury St Edmunds then grew up and spent her early married life in Wisbech.

In 1944 she and her late husband Rupert moved to the Ely area when he took up a post as headteacher of Stretham School.

She also became a recognisable face at Ely Cathedral where she was a Martha.

Phyllis has a daughter Patricia, two sons Stuart and Melvyn along with grandchildren, great grandchildren.

Daughter, Patricia Kreyer, said: “She is an amazing mum, very practical and a very independent woman. She doesn't look her age.”