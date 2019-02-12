Advanced search

Police release bizarre 999 call about David Beckham’s fame and inability to ‘shop for corned beef and things’

PUBLISHED: 13:02 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:09 06 March 2019

The time waster dialled Cambridgeshire Police to voice his opinion on ex-footballer David Beckham and his fame and fortune. Picture: PA IMAGES

The time waster dialled Cambridgeshire Police to voice his opinion on ex-footballer David Beckham and his fame and fortune. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA IMAGES

Police in Cambridgeshire have released a recording of a bizarre time-wasting call they received about retired British footballer David Beckham.

The unknown man called Cambs Cops at around 3am one early morning to tell officers exactly what he thought about Beckham.

Slurring his words, the man told the call handler: “Did you know that David Beckham’s fame and fortune has bought him nothing? That’s all I’m trying to tell you.”

Cambridgeshire Police reminded the caller that he had called the emergency services and asked if there was any reason to be calling the police.

The caller said: “I can walk down the shop and get corned beef and things, he can’t do that. So all his fame and fortune has bought him nothing.”

Taking the call on the chin, the operator instructed the caller to get himself to bed, reminding him that it was the early hours of the morning.

“Well all I’m saying to him – David Beckham – is, are you any cleverer than me? Because I don’t think you are,” the caller added.

The handler suggested: “Maybe you should message him [Beckham] on Twitter. I am going to have to clear the line though because we are busy.”

Before hanging up, the call handler told the man: “You take care of yourself – have a good night.”

