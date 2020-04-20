Nursery offers remote learning to help children during coronavirus lockdown

An Easter competition was among the activities children at Blackberry House Day Nursery could take part in. Blackberry House Day Nursery

Children that usually attend Blackberry House Day Nursery have been set activities throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Annabella Lukse taking part in an activity set by Blackberry House Day Nursery. Annabella Lukse taking part in an activity set by Blackberry House Day Nursery.

The nursery group, which has branches in Wisbech and March, has been staying in touch with its babies and toddlers remotely and provides ‘wellbeing calls’ for parents of children with special educational needs.

A statement from the nursery said: “It is hugely important to remember, even though they may not be able to tell us, even our littlest children could be feeling worried and anxious about what is happening around them, especially when their daily routines had been distributed.”

It continued: “Social media has been very popular, we have been sharing weekly our children’s favourite nursery activities for them to have a go at home, including playdough, a creative Easter competition and virtual gardening club.”