Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

PUBLISHED: 13:02 22 January 2019

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

Archant

A former Cambridge night club owner, jailed for 22 years for stabbing a policeman – a charge he has always denied – says he has given up the battle for early release.

Mandi Blake-Tracy and her husband Blake Blake-Tracy at Whitemoor Prison, MarchMandi Blake-Tracy and her husband Blake Blake-Tracy at Whitemoor Prison, March

Blake Blake-Tracy says he has been a model prisoner at Whitemoor, March, but is refusing to attend any more hearings after four years of having his hopes dashed.

The 51 year-old former chef says the stress in recent years battling prison authorities has taken its toll on both him and the wife he married at a special prison ceremony in 2011.

“I will not fight or continue any legal challenges until I have served the remainder part of my illicit sentence with my automatic release date of October 10, 2019,” he said.

Blake-Tracy says his release date has been miscalculated and he has been refused parole since 2015. For two and a half years from 2013 to 2015 he says he was stopped from seeing family members under the age of 18 with no reason given.

He claims there has been a campaign of ‘harassment and victimisation’ over the years both against him and his family but says the last straw came earlier this month.

“My wife broke down in tears over the Government departments that have refused to conduct a simple calculation or disclose my sentencing remarks, saying there were destroyed five years after my sentence,” he said.

“Everyone knows you are not allowed to destroy transcript recordings or otherwise while a defendant is eligible for parole and is still in custody.

“My wife’s health has deteriorated through the unwarranted stress and personal reasons; it is therefore my duty as her friend and husband to protect her health and our marriage.

Formerly known as Robert Blake, he was handed a 22-year sentence in 2006 for attempted murder of PC John Griffiths in an attack in Cambridge in 2004, in which the officer was stabbed multiple times in the neck, head, chest and back.

Blake-Tracy says he was in Cornwall at the time of the offence.

He appeared at the High Court via video link last year, arguing for immediate release, saying his dates were miscalculated and three options should have been open to him of December 2015, February 2018 or August 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event. Picture: WHITTLESEY MUSEUM

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

Wedding day photo inside Whitemoor Prison of Blake and Mandi Tracey.

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Man wanted by police after knife-point robbery in Cambridgeshire

Ryan Darby (pictured) is wanted by police in connection with a knife-point robbery in Cambridge. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Crowds flock to the 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival

The 40th Whittlesey Straw Bear festival (2019) drew crowds from across Europe to enjoy this annual traditional weekend event. Picture: WHITTLESEY MUSEUM

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Leave me in peace to serve my wrongful sentence with integrity,’ says Whitemoor prisoner

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Cambs Times

Fenland Council to close remaining one-stop shops in March and Wisbech - Chatteris and Whittlesey closed some years ago

Fenland District Council, Fenland @ your service shop in Broad Street, March, will close this year. Picture; ARCHANT

Man from Wisbech took control of ‘extremely vulnerable’ foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay

Michail Charitonov, of Cannon Street in Wisbech, took control of a vulnerable foreign national’s passport and bank details before making him work 12-hour shifts for little or no pay. He forced the man to sleep on a camper van mattress and use a curtain for a blanket. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE POLICE.

Theft of defibrillator outside church in Chatteris puts residents at ‘greater risk’

Theft of defibrillator outside church in Chatteris puts residents at ‘greater risk’. Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

Jobs at risk as Bloom and Wake Electrical Services Ltd of Outwell cease - a neighbouring garage that shares the same name is unaffected

Bloom and Wake Electrical Ltd based in Outwell announced on Friday (January 18) that they will no longer be trading. Up to 40 members of staff are at risk of losing their jobs. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland Council finance chief believes there’s never been a better time to get a three per cent council tax rise in place - and he explains why

Fenland Council leader Chris Seaton (left) and Kamal Mehta, interim corporate director and chief finance officer as they prepare to set the council tax for 2019/2020. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists