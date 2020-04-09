Video

Police officers go viral after releasing ‘something to make you smile’ TikTok dance video

Police officers in Peterborough dancing in a viral TikTok challenge. Picture: Facebook/Policing Peterborough Archant

A handful of our county’s police officers have gone viral after filming a TikTok dance video in a bid to make people smile amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Raking in more than 660,000 views in just 48 hours, the police officers from Peterborough danced to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd (The Weekend).

Sharing the video to their Facebook page, a spokesman said the video was “something to make you smile while you’re all staying at home, right?”

Sporting face masks while washing one of their police cars, the video has been shared more than 1,700 times and has almost 800 comments.

One resident said: “It’s good to see you can all keep your sense of humour in this tricky time we are all experiencing. Stay safe.”

Another said: “Since taking my car to a car wash is not essential, fancy coming to pick up mine and give it a cheeky wash.”

