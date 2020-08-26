Video

Virtual ‘Blue Light Race’ by Cambs emergency services raises £3,000 for academy

The Blue Light Race raised almost £3,000 for Meadowgate Academy – bringing them one step closer to a new minibus. Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

A virtual race by the county’s emergency services has helped raise money towards a new minibus for a special school in the Fens.

Cambridgeshire police, fire and ambulance services competed against each other to rack up the most miles – raising just under £3,000 for Meadowgate Academy.

The Blue Light Race, which has been ongoing for the past two weeks, has seen more than 1,700 miles donated from members of the public.

Celebrities have even got involved, with former The Only Way Is Essex star Ricky Rayment completing a 10k walk for team Cambs Cops.

In the end #BLRfire came out victorious with a grand total of 877.4 miles racked up, leaving #BLRpolice (631.5) and #BLRambo (218.25) in their wake.

Chief Constable Nick Dean, who personally donated more than 70 miles, said: “This has been a tremendous effort from all involved.

“I want to thank every single person who donated throughout the two weeks and I have no doubt that the money is going to a fantastic school in our community.”

The winner was announced live on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire on August 24, where Fenland Inspector Ian Lombardo said: “It’s a well-deserved victory, we’re a blue light family but that competition is there and I know the next incident we all attend it’s going to be mentioned.”

He was joined by Nicola Barlow from Cambridgeshire Fire and Service and Shaun Reddy from East of England Ambulance Trust.

Shaun said: “I’ve got the excuses lined up, we are obviously the busiest of the services.

“I was based in Wisbech for some time, doing calls at Meadowgate School so I know what a fantastic place it is. The winner here is Meadowgate Academy and that’s what really matters for us.”

Nicola said: “Thanks to everyone who supported us and donated money, absolutely brilliant effort. Thank you.”

A cheque for the total amount raised will be handed over to the school in person on Wednesday, September 2 to formally mark the success of the event.

Headteacher of Meadowgate Academy, Michelle Flanz, added: “A huge thank you to all who have taken part in the blue light race and for their kind donations.

“I look forward to meeting some of you next week for the cheque presentation.

“The money will go towards our fund raising for new school vehicles”.

Donations to the cause can still be made via the event’s Just Giving page here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/blue-light-race-for-meadowgate-academy