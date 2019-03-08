20 people taken to hospital after minibus overturns on B1040 - Bluntisham/St Ives crossroads re-opens 16 hours after collision

Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS. © Terry Harris

Twenty people were seriously injured after a minibus overturned on the B1040 at the Bluntisham/St Ives crossroads, which have re-opened this morning 15 hours after the collision.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS. Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the B1040 Somersham Road at its junction with Bluntisham Heath Road, and was reported at 4.51pm last night (Thursday November 14).

More than 20 firefighters were called to the scene and a police cordon was also put in place.

You may also want to watch:

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and a team from the East of England Ambulance Service were also at the scene, with the injured being taken to Hinchingbrooke and Addenbrooke's hospitals.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said at the time: "We are at the scene of a serious collision near the B1040 near Woodhurst.

"Our hazardous area response team is there along with a number of ambulances."

Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS. Twenty people seriously injured and taken to hospital after minibus flips over on the B1040 near Bluntisham. This is an aerial view of the junction where the crash happened. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the road policing unit on 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.