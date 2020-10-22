Advanced search

Motorist dies in collision with HGV in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 17:58 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 22 October 2020

The scene of a collision today in Cambridgeshire in which a motorist died: Picture by Terry Harris.

The scene of a collision today in Cambridgeshire in which a motorist died: Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

A man died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV in Cambridgeshire today (Thursday).

A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043, Cambridgeshire.. Picture by Terry Harris.A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043, Cambridgeshire.. Picture by Terry Harris.

Officers and paramedics attended at about 11.30am, but the man died at the scene.

The man, who is in his 20s, was driving a BMW 335.

“No arrests have been made, but the circumstances of the collision are being investigated,” said a police spokesperson.

The collision happened on the B1043 near Glatton and close to the A1 ; the road was closed and motorists advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 143 of 22 October.

