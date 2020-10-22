Motorist dies in collision with HGV in Cambridgeshire

The scene of a collision today in Cambridgeshire in which a motorist died: Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

A man died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV in Cambridgeshire today (Thursday).

Officers and paramedics attended at about 11.30am, but the man died at the scene.

The man, who is in his 20s, was driving a BMW 335.

“No arrests have been made, but the circumstances of the collision are being investigated,” said a police spokesperson.

The collision happened on the B1043 near Glatton and close to the A1 ; the road was closed and motorists advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 143 of 22 October.

