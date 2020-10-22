Motorist dies in collision with HGV in Cambridgeshire
PUBLISHED: 17:58 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 22 October 2020
© Terry Harris
A man died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV in Cambridgeshire today (Thursday).
Officers and paramedics attended at about 11.30am, but the man died at the scene.
The man, who is in his 20s, was driving a BMW 335.
“No arrests have been made, but the circumstances of the collision are being investigated,” said a police spokesperson.
The collision happened on the B1043 near Glatton and close to the A1 ; the road was closed and motorists advised to avoid the area.
Anyone who witnessed the collision should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 143 of 22 October.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.