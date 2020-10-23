Advanced search

Police name driver of BMW who died in collision with a HGV in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 15:16 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 23 October 2020

A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043, Cambridgeshire.. Picture by Terry Harris.

A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043, Cambridgeshire.. Picture by Terry Harris.

© Terry Harris

A man who died following a collision yesterday (October 22) has been named by police.

A man died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043.. Officers and paramedics attended at about 11.30am, but the man died at the scene. Picture by Terry Harris.A man died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043.. Officers and paramedics attended at about 11.30am, but the man died at the scene. Picture by Terry Harris.

At about 11.30pm, a grey BMW was involved in a collision with a HGV that was parked off-road by the B1043, Conington.

Emergency services attended, but the driver of the BMW, Ashely Savage, 25, of Dandelion Drive, Whittlesey, died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the BMW driving beforehand, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 143 of 22 October.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Police name driver of BMW who died in collision with a HGV in Cambridgeshire

A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043, Cambridgeshire.. Picture by Terry Harris.

COVID can’t stop new musical taking the stage for livestream audience

Sophie Craddock (left) and Dan Ellis (right) doing a socially distanced rehearsal as their characters Mel and Bobby respectively for comedy musical No Cash Left on the Premises Overnight. Picture: Supplied by Millie Yule

Musical Ordinary Days set for ADC Theatre in Cambridge

ADC Theatre’s Week 4 main show musical Ordinary Days

Benwick aims to keep festive spirit alive amid Covid-19 pandemic with lights switch-on

Benwick will still be switching on their Christmas lights amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here, residents (pictured) had previously gathered after the village was named one of the only places in the country that deserved festive cheer as part of a national campaign. Picture: ARCHANT

Shop Local: ‘I still find after seven years, people think it’s still a new shop’ - March owner on adapting to the changing toys market

Phil Rolfe (pictured), owner of Outer Rim Toys for seven years, said some people who have come into his shop believe it?s a new addition to the high street. Picture: IAN CARTER