Police name driver of BMW who died in collision with a HGV in Cambridgeshire

A man has died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043, Cambridgeshire.. Picture by Terry Harris. © Terry Harris

A man who died following a collision yesterday (October 22) has been named by police.

A man died following a serious collision involving a car and a HGV on the B1043.. Officers and paramedics attended at about 11.30am, but the man died at the scene. Picture by Terry Harris.

At about 11.30pm, a grey BMW was involved in a collision with a HGV that was parked off-road by the B1043, Conington.

Emergency services attended, but the driver of the BMW, Ashely Savage, 25, of Dandelion Drive, Whittlesey, died at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the BMW driving beforehand, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 143 of 22 October.

