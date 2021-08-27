Published: 11:43 AM August 27, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM August 27, 2021

Bo, an adult female barn owl went missing from Coronation Avenue in Whittlesey around 2:30pm on Thursday (August 26). - Credit: Zoe Turner

A beloved barn owl has gone missing after escaping its aviary in Whittlesey.

Bo the barn owl went missing from her owner's home in Coronation Avenue at around 2:30pm on Thursday (August 26).

Her owner, Zoe Turner is asking friends and family to keep an eye out for Bo.

“I’m devastated,” said Zoe.

“I went to do her normal clean out and pulled her aviary door closed but the wind caught her door and before I had the chance to close it, she had gone.”

“Bo is an adult female barn owl with an identification ring on and leg jessies.”

“She should be easy to spot from a wild owl because of her leg straps which is helpful.”

Zoe said she saw Bo fly to a neighbour's fence and tried to retrieve her, but as soon as Bo saw Zoe, she flew to a nearby house roof on the next street along.

“My neighbours were lovely and kindly allowed me into their garden to try to get Bo, but she was gone as soon as she saw me,” she said.

“She sat there for ten minutes looking at us before she moved again.

“We lost sight of her as she flew behind some conifer trees.

“We drove around the streets and walked on foot around our local area but couldn’t see her anywhere.

Zoe believes she may have gone to a nearby tree to roost.

“I was contacted by a friend who said her friend saw Bo at the top of my road around 4:30ish”, she said.

“We’re not sure whether Bo stayed in the vicinity of our house as we are near freshly harvested straw fields.”

Zoe has taken to social media, sharing photos of Bo in hopes that someone somewhere may have seen the owl on her travels.

“Bo has recently had a moult so doesn’t have many spotted feathers on her chest like some of the photos show,” she said.

Zoe has thanked everyone on social media who has commented and shown support, as well as those who have shared her post in hopes of Bo coming home soon.

Zoe asks that if anyone spots a barn owl flying around, please contact 07594914239.