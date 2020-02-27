Advanced search

Body found in Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea

PUBLISHED: 12:18 27 February 2020

A body was found in the Sixteen Foot Bank at Stonea. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A body has been found in the river at Stonea.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was discovered in the Sixteen Foot Bank yesterday morning (February 26).

Emergency services attended the scene as the Sixteen Foot Bank (B1098) was closed for large parts of the day.

A police spokesman said: "We were called just after 10am yesterday following the discovery of a man's body in the water at Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea.

"The death of the man, believed to be in his 50s, is not being treated as suspicious and will be handed to the coroner."

More to follow.

