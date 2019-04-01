Body of man found in river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea

A body of a man has been found in the river at Sixteen Foot Bank in Stonea.

Police arrived at the scene just after 7.30am this morning (April 1) following reports of concern for a man.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Sixteen foot bank between Boots Bridge and Bedlam Bridge has now reopened.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.34am this morning to Sixteen Foot Bank, Stonea, with reports of concern for a man.

“On arrival at the location officers found the body of a man in the river.

“Officers are currently on scene, together with the fire service and paramedics, and are likely to be at the scene for some time.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained.”