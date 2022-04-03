News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing Peterborough woman

John Elworthy

Published: 8:06 PM April 3, 2022
Body pulled from river Nene

A body was discovered earlier this afternoon in the River Nene, at North Bank, near its junction with Northey Road. It is thought to be that of a missing Peterborough woman. - Credit: Google

A body – thought to be that of a missing Peterborough woman – has been recovered from the river Nene.  

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and formal identification has not yet taken place.  

"Officers searching for missing Lina  Petkiene have discovered the body of a woman,” said a police spokesperson.  

“The body was discovered earlier this afternoon in the River Nene, at North Bank, near its junction with Northey Road.” 

Missing Lina

Lina Petkiene was last seen wearing a black cap, a brown chequered waistcoat, jeans and black trainers. - Credit: Cambs Police

Police thanked those who had come forward following an appeal earlier today for helping in tracing Lina. 

The 42-year was reported missing from her home in Aldermans Drive on March 23. 

Police said they had become increasingly concerned for Lina’s welfare and had conducted searches across the Peterborough area. 

She was last seen leaving her home at about 7pm on 21 March 21. 

