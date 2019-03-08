Phew! Item thought to be unexploded mortar shell in Whittlesey garden turns out to be dud practice device dropped during World War II

Thank goodness for that! Bomb scare in Whittlesey turns out to be practise device found in homeowners garden. Picture: Ryan Aldridge Ryan Aldridge

An item thought to be an unexploded bomb which was unearthed from a home in Whittlesey has turned out to be a dud practice device from the 40s.

Panic began at around 7.30pm on Monday, August 5 when a homeowner on Northgate road in the town found the suspicious looking device in her garden.

The police and Royal Logistics Corps bomb squad were dispatched to the scene and remained at the property overnight after setting up a 100m cordon.

A team from the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal assessed the device and removed it from the garden this afternoon (August 6).

It was then that it was discovered to be nothing but a practise device used during World War II, however when made the device would have contained pyrotechnics.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Last night we had a call from an address in Whittlesey stating that whilst gardening they have found two items of ammunition.

"The items were assessed by Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) and they were removed.

"As it turns out they were inert practice bombs, dropped during the second world war and contained no explosives at the time of finding.

"However, when manufactured would have contained a significant amount of pyrotechnics."

Ryan Aldridge was passing scene at around 11am this morning when emergency services were still present. Two police cars, a van and the bomb truck remained outside the home.

The spokesman added: "The EOD have stated that it is likely that there will be a number of these items buried, or partially buried around the Whittlesey - wash area which could make their way to the surface.

"Even though these items were safe this time; it is strongly advised that anyone who finds suspected ordnance should report it immediately on 999 and not go near it."

At the time of the incident, the police spokesman said: "We were called at 7.37pm with reports of an unexploded mortar shell which had been discovered in the garden of a house.

"Officers were at the scene together with the explosive ordnance disposal team. A 100m cordon was put in place for the safety of the public. No-one was evacuated."