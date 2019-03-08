Advanced search

Bomb squad camp out on Northgate street in Whittlesey after 'deadly unexploded mortar shell is discovered' in homeowner's garden

PUBLISHED: 12:27 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 06 August 2019

A deadly unexploded bomb was reportedly discovered in the garden of a home in Whittlesey overnight. Picture: Ryan Aldridge

Ryan Aldridge

Emergency services rushed to a home in Whittlesey last night after a homeowner reportedly found an unexploded bomb in their garden.

The Royal Logistics Corps bomb squad was dispatched to the home on Northgate road in the town at around 7.30pm (August 5) to reports of the deadly device.

Officers remained at the house overnight and a 100 cordon was put in place surrounding the property "for the safety of the public".

Three police vehicles and the bomb disposal truck remained outside the property - sparking up conversation on social media this morning.

Ryan Aldridge was passing the dramatic scene at around 11am this morning (August 6) when emergency services were still present. Reports now suggest the scene has been cleared.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We were called at 7.37pm with reports of an unexploded mortar shell which had been discovered in the garden of a house.

"Officers were at the scene together with the explosive ordnance disposal team. A 100m cordon was put in place for the safety of the public. No-one was evacuated."

