Homes evacuated as builders unearth WW11 bomb
Published: 3:31 PM November 9, 2021
A World War 2 bomb was unearthed during works on a house in March today.
Neighbours have been asked to leave the property whilst police and bomb disposal experts deal with it.
The house, in the Avenue, has been undergoing renovation works.
One neighbour said: “Just had to evacuate our house as neighbours have dug up Ww2 bomb!!!”.
The house is near Aria Court, a 92-bedroom care home.
The neighbour believes the residents of Aria Court are remaining but another of his neighbours has been asked to leave.
“I am told we may not be able to return for some hours,” he said.
He said the bomb disposal experts are en route to the area.
He believes four or five homes have been evacuated.