Bone china stolen in Whittlesey burglary - if you see these items for sale, report it to police

PUBLISHED: 10:39 30 January 2020

This "incredibly distinctive" bone china was stolen during a burglary at a house in Peterborough Road, Whittlesey between January 15 and 25. Police are now urging people to contact them if they see these items for sale. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

"Incredibly distinctive" bone china was stolen during a burglary at a house in Whittlesey and police are now urging people to contact them if they see these items for sale.

A house on Peterborough Road, Whittlesey, was targeted in a 10-day timeframe between 15 and 25 January.

Items stolen included bone china similar to that pictured.

PC Karavadra from the force's burglary team said: "The items stolen in this burglary are incredibly distinctive and there's a chance they would be recognised if they are offered for sale.

"Being the victim of a burglary is incredibly distressing and we are keen to find those responsible."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/6264/20.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

For burglary prevention advice visit: www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Burglary

