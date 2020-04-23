Volunteer supports village school by upgrading old computers to help with distance learning

Old computers at Townley school, Christchurch, are being upgraded to help pupils learn from home. Picture; CCC Archant

A Fen school is showing true community spirit by ensuring as many children as possible can access a computer.

Townley Primary School and Pre-School in Christchurch, has been helping ensure all its pupils have the equipment they need to learn at home.

With the help of local volunteer Nate Lansdell, the school is upgrading some of its old PCs, so that they can be offered to families who currently have no access to online learning.

Maria-Anne Higgins, headteacher at Townley Primary School and Pre-School, said: “We have a strong community spirit and we want to make sure that, as a school, we do as much as we can to make sure our students can keep on learning.

“With Nate’s help and expertise, we’ve been able to repurpose some of our IT equipment to enable all our students, to learn and to stay connected during these difficult times, regardless of their circumstances.”

